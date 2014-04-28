MOSCOW, April 28 Russian Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu said on Monday there had been an unprecedented increase
in U.S. NATO military activity near Russia's borders during the
standoff over Ukraine and urged U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck
Hagel to help "turn down the rhetoric", Russian news agencies
reported.
The agencies said Shoigu told Hagel by telephone that Russia
is open to contacts with all sides to seek to reduce tension.
He also said Russian forces that had been conducting urgent
drills near the Ukrainian border last week - a move that was
criticised by the West - had returned to their permanent
positions, without giving details, according to the reports.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)