DONETSK, Ukraine, March 4 More than 30 people were killed after an explosion at a coal mine in the separatist stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a local official said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, more than 30 people were killed. Rescue workers have not yet come to the place of the explosion, they are removing the poisonous gas and then will go down," said Vladimir Tsymbalenko, head of the local mining safety service.

