* Miners say war damage to mine may have added to blast
death toll
* Fighting adds to danger in the pits
By Maria Tsvetkova
DONETSK, Ukraine March 5 Ivan Lazarenko, one of
those pulled out alive after an explosion at a mine near the
frontline in rebel-held east Ukraine killed 33 workers, lay in
hospital on Thursday, still unconscious and in bandages.
If he recovers, it will not be the first time this year he
had escaped death at the mine: he was trapped once in an
elevator when the mine was hit by incoming fire, cutting power
in the pit, said his wife Tatyana Kosenko.
"Yesterday I was getting ready for work and they called me
to tell me he was in the burn centre, but was alive and well.
Somehow this is considered to be 'well'. Of course, thank God,
he's alive," she said at his bedside, stroking his shoulder.
The coal mining that provides the lifeblood of eastern
Ukraine is a dangerous job at the best of times, but keeping the
pits open at the frontline during war has made it far riskier.
Although Wednesday's gas explosion was not directly caused
by the fighting, miners say war may have contributed to the
death toll. Other parts of the mine had been damaged in the past
by artillery strikes, which cut off access routes and may have
made escape more difficult for those trapped below ground.
Were it not for the war between Russia-backed separatists
and the Ukrainian authorities, Eduard Kiporov, one of those
missing and presumed dead in the blast, would not have been
working at all at Zasyadko, a notoriously dangerous mine where
106 people died in a gas explosion in 2007.
He took the job only because the mine where he normally
worked, Oktyabrskaya, was bombed several months ago.
"They constantly shot at this mine. They went into that mine
every day and had no idea whether they would come back out or
not, either from artillery fire or some accident," said his
sister Julia.
The area near the Zasyadko is littered with the debris of
missiles, a short distance from the graveyard where victims of
previous disasters are buried and where fresh graves had been
dug for those killed in Wednesday's blast.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk suggested the
separatists who control the area may have also worsened the
disaster by refusing access to a team of emergency workers
dispatched by central authorities.
In a part of Ukraine dominated by coal and steel, miners
have little choice but to work at locations that are frequently
under fire. Last July, a bus carrying miners to work in
Krasnopartizan in Luhansk Province was struck by fire from Grad
rockets killing four people and injuring 16 miners.
(Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Peter Graff)