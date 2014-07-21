KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 Three weeks into his job
as Malaysia's transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai was in Beijing
to meet Chinese officials about the disappearance of Malaysia
Airlines Flight MH370 when an aide phoned to tell him
another passenger plane had crashed.
Liow, a nutritionist by training, was a political appointee
into a role that in normal times draws little - if any -
international attention. This weekend he flew to Kiev and a
geopolitical storm following the shooting down of another
Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine.
Thrust into the spotlight when Flight MH17 was shot down on
Thursday, Liow has been careful to stick to the facts - a trait
he has shown throughout his political career, colleagues and
friends say.
"He's calm and he gets his facts right. He wanted to get a
clear overview of what happened, with that, he was cautious and
consistent with his earlier statements," said Wee Ka Siong,
Liow's right-hand man in the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA)
party.
Liow's peers paint a picture of a politically savvy man, who
rose to the top of the MCA after in-fighting within the party
leadership. The MCA is a junior partner in the Barisan Nasional
coalition that has ruled Malaysia for nearly 60 years since
independence, and is typically awarded the cabinet positions of
health and transport.
The 53-year-old was previously health minister, a role in
which the biggest controversy he faced was over disputed reports
that police had shot tear gas into a hospital during a 2011
protest - an incident that didn't make international headlines.
GLOBAL AUDIENCE
In his new role, Liow has been careful to avoid the mistakes
made in the early days of the disappearance of Flight MH370 in
March, when company and government officials gave confusing,
sometimes conflicting accounts of what had happened.
"He made sure that he was fully prepared" before his first
press briefing on Friday, said a source who was present during
internal meetings with Liow to organise the Flight MH17
response. "He knew that he represented Malaysia to a global
audience, and that he would be grilled on issues that went
beyond the press statement."
His first public statement came in the form of a tweet sent
at 12:48 a.m. local time, after consulting with the airline and
Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation. "I have received news
on MH17. We are still investigating and will provide more
details once we have them," he tweeted.
Even after U.S. officials said their evidence showed the
plane had been struck by a missile, Liow waited two days before
acknowledging publicly that it had been shot down.
"We want the truth to this incident. As from all the sources
coming back, the information coming to us, it appears that it
was shot down," he said on Saturday.
Liow declined to be interviewed for this story.
His toughest moment before the international media came on
Friday, when he was peppered with questions about why the
airline chose to fly over a war zone in Ukraine. He repeatedly
said that the airline had chosen a route widely used by other
airlines and deemed safe by international authorities.
"When dealing with the media, he can struggle with ad hoc
questions, so he works well with a script," said a politician
with a working relationship to Liow.
For members of his party, a reliable vote-getter for the
ruling coalition from Malaysia's ethnic Chinese minority, Liow's
moment in the spotlight is a chance to show MCA is capable of
leading in times of crisis.
"He knows the public will judge his performance here, to see
whether MCA and him are justified to be in the cabinet. So I
believe he will do well," said Lee Hwa Beng, a former member of
MCA's central committee.
Liow has been with MCA for more than three decades. His
first job out of university was as a research assistant for a
party think tank. From there, he became the personal assistant
to the MCA's second-in-command.
He left for Kiev on Saturday night, leading a team of 133
delegates who hope to bring home the remains of perished
Malaysians before the Muslim holiday of Hari Raya next week.
"He may be transport minister, which is just a junior
cabinet position. But he's showing that he can represent
Malaysia honestly and forcefully," said another government
official.
