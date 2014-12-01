DAKAR Dec 1 Ukraine's foreign minister urged
Europe and the United States to begin supplying arms to his
country, saying it would help deter pro-Russian separatists in
Ukraine's eastern provinces and restore peace.
Pavlo Klimkin said that, although a ceasefire deal agreed in
Minsk in September with Russia and rebels was being violated
daily, it remained the best blueprint for ending violence in
which more than 4,300 people have died since mid-April.
Klimkin said that easing tensions would require pro-Russian
separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk provinces to withdraw
artillery from the frontline, allow international monitoring of
the Russian-Ukranian border, humanitarian access and the release
of some 500 prisoners, most of them civilians.
Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March,
denies Ukrainian and Western accusations that it has sent troops
and military equipment to separatist rebels. It says Western
military backing for Ukraine could escalate the crisis.
"It is a mistake by our European and American partners to say
providing weapons and military technical assistance would create
the potential for escalation," Klimkin told Reuters in an
interview late on Sunday. "On the contrary, it would be an
important step towards de-escalating the situation because
no-one would go further if Ukrainian military forces get
stronger."
While the United States and its European allies have imposed
several rounds of economic sanctions on Russia for its seizure
of Crimea and incursion into eastern Ukraine, they have stopped
short of providing lethal military aid, despite Kiev's appeals.
Washington says it has committed about $118 million to
Ukraine's security forces in non-lethal equipment, such as
vehicles, body armour and radar installations.
The separatist movements erupted after violent street
protests in February toppled the pro-Moscow government of
President Viktor Yanukovich, who had tried to steer Ukraine away
from closer European integration.
Klimkin said a new coalition government due to be announced
on Tuesday would pursue reforms needed for closer ties with
Europe.
"The new government's whole reform programme is about how to
implement in the most speedy way possible the E.U. Association
Agreement," he said, saying that Russia should not interpret
this as a threat to its security.
"Our European integration would bring Russia many
opportunities in terms of access to the common market."
Under the Minsk agreement, Kiev stood ready to hand greater
autonomy to Donetsk and Luhansk, on condition that proper
regional elections were held. Klimkin rejected polls held on
Nov. 2 that elected rebel leaders as a sham.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn)