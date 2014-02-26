KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine's protest leaders on
Wednesday named former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk as
their choice to head a new national unity government following
the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich.
The 'Euromaidan' council made its announcement of Yatseniuk,
plus candidates for several other key ministers, after its
members addressed crowds on Kiev's Independence Square.
Oleksander Turchinov, acting president since Yanukovich was
toppled on Saturday by parliament, said the new government would
have to take unpopular decisions to head off default, establish
the trust of creditors and investors and guarantee a normal life
for Ukraine's people.
The Euromaidan's proposals have to be approved by
parliament.