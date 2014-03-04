KIEV, March 4 The Ukrainian and Russian governments have begun high-level contacts on the crisis in Ukraine, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Tuesday.

"Consultations have started at the level of ministers," he told reporters but gave no details.

Yatseniuk reiterated that Russia should withdraw forces back to bases in the southern Ukrainian region of Crimea and hald actions which he said threatened to destabilise the region. President Vladimir Putin said in Moscow he would use force in Ukraine only as a last resort.