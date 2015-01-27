BRUSSELS Jan 27 European Union foreign
ministers are likely to ask the European Commission on Thursday
to prepare new sanctions against Russia, but the final decision
whether to implement them would be taken by EU leaders at their
summit on Feb 12, EU officials said.
The new sanctions would be a response to renewed fighting in
eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed forces have launched an
offensive, including on the south-eastern Ukraine city of
Mariupol, where 30 civilians were killed by rebel shelling.
"The ministers will ask the Commission to prepare new
sanctions and the leaders will make the final decision at their
summit on Feb 12," one EU official involved in the talks said.
It was unclear what kind of sanctions the EU might prepare,
but a second diplomats said he did not expect major economic
restrictions on Moscow at this stage.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)