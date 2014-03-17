KIEV, March 17 Ukraine on Monday dismissed as
"absolutely unacceptable" a Russian proposal to dispatch a
"support group" to mediate in the crisis there and seek changes
to the Ukrainian constitution.
"The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry looks like an
ultimatum," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Yevhen
Perebynis told the Interfax Ukraine news agency. "The position
as set out is absolutely unacceptable for the Ukrainian side."
The Russian proposal, set out by the Foreign Ministry in
Moscow, called for the creation of an international support
group to mediate in the crisis.
The proposal also said the group should urge Ukraine to
adopt a new constitution setting out broad powers for the
country's regions and require Ukraine to uphold military and
political neutrality.