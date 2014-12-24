The remains of ammunition is seen in front of a house damaged during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces near Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport, eastern Ukraine, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW A meeting of a so-called contact group aimed at ending violence in eastern Ukraine is planned for Wednesday, Russian state television quoted Denis Pushilin, vice speaker of the separatists' "People's Council" leadership body, as saying.

The meeting was planned for 3 p.m. Moscow time (1200 GMT) in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Rossiya-24 TV channel said.

Talks in Minsk between Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in September brokered a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels.

The truce was repeatedly broken by both sides but violence has eased significantly in December.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robert Birsel)