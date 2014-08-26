MOSCOW Aug 26 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko said all leaders taking part in talks in Minsk on
Tuesday agreed on the need for de-escalation of the conflict in
Ukraine.
"We all wanted a breakthrough," Lukashenko told journalists
after talks that brought together Russia's Vladimir Putin and
Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko.
"But the very fact of holding the meeting today is already a
success, undoubtedly," he said. "The talks were difficult. The
sides' positions differ, sometimes fundamentally... Everybody
agreed on the need to de-escalate and free hostages."
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)