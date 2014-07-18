KIEV, July 18 Ukraine's army has not deployed
missiles during fighting with pro-Russian rebels in eastern
Ukraine and the Malaysian airliner that was brought down there
was out of range of the systems it uses, Ukrainian officials
said on Friday.
"All missiles that are in our armoury, not one of them has
been used," Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine's Security
Council, said.
Bohdan Senyk, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said the
airliner was out of range of the Ukrainian army's anti-aircraft
missile systems: "Anti-aircraft missiles have not been deployed
during the anti-terrorist operation ... they are all in place."
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Timothy Heritage)