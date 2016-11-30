KIEV Dec 1 Ukraine was due to start two days of
missile tests on Thursday - a move that has angered Russia,
prompting it to put its air defence forces on high alert on the
annexed Crimea peninsula.
The disagreement marks a fresh escalation in tensions
between the one-time allies, whose relations collapsed in 2014
after Russia seized Crimea and backed pro-Russian separatists
fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine says the tests in its southern Kherson region,
bordering Crimea, are legitimate and will be conducted within
the framework of international obligations and treaties.
"We will continue to strengthen the defence capability of
our nation and continue missile tests and training," the
secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council,
Oleksander Turchynov, said on Wednesday.
Russia's defence ministry has accused Ukraine of seeking to
create a "nervous situation" and put its land-based and
ship-borne air defence forces in Crimea on higher alert in
response, Russian media reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday
that he did not know whether President Vladimir Putin had
ordered the defence ministry to prepare a potential military
response to the Ukrainian tests.
He was responding to a question about Ukrainian media
reports which said that the Russian Defence Ministry had told
Ukraine's military envoy that Moscow would shoot down any
missiles and destroy their launchers if Kiev test-fired missiles
in the air space near Crimea.
"In the Kremlin we wouldn't want to see any actions by the
Ukrainian side that breached international law and that might
create dangerous conditions for international flights over the
territory of Russia and adjacent regions," said Peskov.
In September, Russia held large-scale war games across its
entire southern military district, including Crimea, which
Ukraine and most of the international community say it illegally
annexed in March 2014 after street protests toppled a pro-Moscow
Ukrainian president.
