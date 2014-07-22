* Kiev says 41,000 Russian troops grouped nearby border with
Ukraine
* Surveys show growing support for joining NATO among
Ukrainians
(Adds higher call-up age ahead, detail of Tuesday fighting,
surveys on NATO)
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, July 22 Ukraine's parliament approved a
presidential decree on Tuesday to call up more military reserves
and men under 50 to fight rebels in eastern Ukraine and defend
the border against a concentration of troops in Russia.
Some 45 days after the latest call-up of additional
reserves, which has now expired, Kiev repeated the decree to
"declare and conduct partial mobilisation" to ensure the ranks
of what Ukraine calls its "anti-terrorist operation" are filled.
Ukrainian troops have forced pro-Russian rebels back to
their two main strongholds, the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk,
slowly taking villages and city suburbs around them.
On Tuesday, heavy fighting went on around the towns of
Severodonetsk and Lysychansk near Luhansk and a security
official in Kiev said Ukraine's army was aiming to close in on
the rebels in Luhansk in the coming days.
The army is under orders not to use air strikes and
artillery in the cities, complicating operations to restore
control despite Kiev's accusations that the rebels were
responsible for the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner. The
separatists deny the accusations.
"Russia continues its policy of escalating its armed
confrontation," Ukraine's top security official, Andriy Parubiy,
told parliament before 232 deputies in the 450-seat parliament
voted in favour of the decree.
Reiterating accusations levelled by Ukrainian officials
against Moscow, he said: "Over the last week, close to the
Ukrainian border, there has been a regrouping and build-up of
forces of the Russian Federation."
Parubiy put the numbers close to the border at 41,000 and
said they were equipped with 150 tanks, 400 armoured vehicles
and 500 other weapon systems.
He said some of the new Ukrainian recruits would join or
support combat units and some of the others would support units
to help defend the border.
GROWING SUPPORT FOR NATO
Separately, the parliament also sought to raise to 60 the
maximum age of Ukrainians who may be called up from military
reserves in the future from the current ceiling of 50. The
change needs to be approved by the president and it was not
immediately clear if it would apply to the Tuesday call-up.
Russia withdrew most of the 40,000 troops it had close to
the border earlier this year, reducing them to fewer than 1,000
by mid-June. But since then, it has been building up its forces
again, a NATO military officer said this month.
Parubiy accused Russia of continuing to supply the rebels,
who say they are fighting to win independence from Kiev for the
Donbass coal mining region.
"Such actions are classified as aggression against our
state," he said.
Moscow denies supplying the rebels.
The violent stand-off between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels in
the east, which started in April, increased support among
Ukrainians for joining the European Union and NATO, an opinion
poll conducted by the Raiting Group pollster showed on Tuesday.
The survey, conducted at the turn of the month, showed 44
percent in favour of joining the Western military alliance,
versus 40 percent in April. The number of those opposed stood at
35 percent and was down from 46 percent in April, it said.
A different poll by the Razumkov think-tank in Kiev in early
June put support for joining NATO at 40.8 percent compared to
40.1 percent against. The pollster said the roughly equal
figures mark the highest level of backing for becoming a NATO
member recorded in years.
Russia vehemently opposes any NATO enlargement in the former
Soviet bloc, which Moscow sees as a sphere of special interest.
Kiev says joining NATO is not on the agenda now, and there is no
suggestion from the alliance that Ukrainian membership is a near
term possibility.
(Writing by Elizabeth Piper and Gabriela Baczynska; editing by
Janet McBride)