By Alexander Tanas
CHISINAU, March 10 Moldova's prime minister
expressed alarm on Monday at the crisis in Ukraine's Crimea
region, saying it was "contagious" and could stoke separatist
sentiment in his country's rebel Russian-speaking territory of
Transdniestria.
Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic wedged between Ukraine and
Romania, with a population of about 4 million, is planning to
sign a landmark trade deal with the European Union. The pact is
similar to that which Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich
dumped, sparking the crisis which brought him down.
With a breakaway territory within its borders, where 2,500
Russian soldiers guard arms stocks from the Soviet era, Moldova
is looking on nervously at the crisis in Crimea, roughly 360 km
(225 miles) to the east along the Black Sea coast.
Russian forces there have taken control of strategic points
in support of a separatist drive by the majority ethnic Russian
population after the ouster of the pro-Moscow Yanukovich.
"The tense situation in Crimea is a threat to the security
of the whole region. The evolution of the situation will create
new problems and threats, both direct and indirect for Moldova,"
Prime Minister Iurie Leanca told journalists after returning
from a trip to Washington.
Leanca said the government was determined "as never before"
to promote integration with the European mainstream. But he was
clearly concerned that the Crimean crisis could generate a new
wave of separatist sentiment in Transdniestria as the central
government pilots Moldova towards a deal with the EU.
"HOTBED OF SEPARATISM"
"If we do not find a decision to the problem of
Transdniestria, then this sickness (of separatism) will become
dangerous and contagious," he said.
"A new hotbed of separatism has sprung up here (in Crimea).
In Crimea, Ukraine is confronting the same problem that Moldova
did 20 years ago."
Transdniestria, with a population of half a million, has run
its own affairs since 1992 after fighting a brief war against
the Moldovan government over fears that it might join Romania,
with which it shares a language and culture. The rebel
Russian-speaking territory regards Moscow as its patron.
Its independence is not recognised by the world community
and Russia too has so far refused Tiraspol's pleas to be taken
into the Russian Federation.
Though Transdniestria has been the subject of negotiations
involving Russia, the EU and the United States for years, it
remains a "frozen conflict" with no real discussion of its
political status.
But even before the Ukrainian crisis blew up around
Yanukovich's decision to walk away from the EU deal, Russia was
putting pressure on Moldova over its drive westwards.
In September, a month before Moldova initialled the
association agreement with the EU as a preparatory step to
signing, Russia suspended imports of Moldovan wines, one of the
small country's main exports, on the grounds of poor quality.
A Russian envoy hinted that vital supplies of Russian energy
could be disrupted if Moldova went ahead with the EU deal,
telling Moldovans: "I hope you won't freeze."
