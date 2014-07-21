KIEV, July 21 Ukrainian Finance Minister
Oleksander Shlapak said on Monday Kiev's "anti-terrorist
campaign" was costing more than 1.5 billion hryvnias ($130 mln)
a month and that Kiev needed additional funds to cover the
mounting bill.
"We need to seek additional resources for this operation,"
he told a meeting of leaders of parliamentary parties.
He also said Ukraine's economy had contracted by 5 percent
in the first six months of the year and Kiev now saw GDP falling
by 6.5 percent this year. The government had previously forecast
a 3 percent drop.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)