SYDNEY, July 28 A joint Australian-Dutch probe
team will renew efforts on Monday to gain access to the crash
site of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine, Australian
Federal Police said, after fierce fighting kept them away the
previous day.
Evidence could be lost if fighting continued, said Deputy
Commissioner of National Security Andrew Colvin, and the chances
of finding the remains of all 298 dead grew slimmer as time
passed.
An assessment would be made early on Monday Ukraine time of
whether it was safe for the 49-strong team to approach the site,
Colvin told reporters.
"The fighting intensified overnight. Whether the
intensification diminishes over coming days and creates a more
permissive environment, it may be as early as today that we say
that fighting has diminished enough to go back in."
Clashes overnight between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian
rebels killed at least 13 people.
However, Colvin acknowledged that it could be some time
before the team gained access to the crash site.
"There remains a possibility that we may not get there in
the near future," he said. "I don't want to consider the fact
that we may never get to that site."
Ukraine said on Sunday it was trying to dislodge the rebels,
but denied it was fighting near the crash site, saying the
separatists had put the monitors off by falsely claiming the
army was operating nearby.
The unarmed Australian and Dutch team of police
investigators, guided by the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which has already made a short
visit to the site, needed to be assured of a sizeable window of
time at the site to complete the probe, Colvin said.
"We don't want to put our officers in danger for the sake of
a brief look at the site," he said. "We've had a look at the
site already... the next stage of this is to get in and start
the examination."
