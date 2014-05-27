DONETSK, Ukraine May 27 At the Kalinin morgue
in Donetsk, where fighting has raged for two days between
Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, the bodies were
piled so high it was difficult to tell their number.
The separatists say these were wounded men being transported
back to the city in a Soviet-era truck when they were struck by
fire from the ground and air.
The Ukraine government was not immediately available to
comment on this claim.
A day after the landslide election win of new president
Petro Poroshenko on Sunday, Ukraine began an
unprecedented strike against the separatists, who have been left
largely undisturbed since seizing government buildings in
Donetsk and other parts of the east in March, while Russia
amassed troops on Ukraine's border.
More than 50 of the rebels have been killed in the
operation.
As fighting continued on the outskirts of the city close to
the airport, people stayed at home. Wide boulevards that are
normally full of strolling families were empty, and few cars
drove on the streets in the afternoon.
A group of residents who live next to the airport said they
spent the night in a cellar amid sounds of fighting and managed
to flee the area only on Tuesday morning, leaving their homes
and valuables behind.
In the morgue, uncovered bodies showed clear signs of
violent injury with heavy weaponry.
It was unclear why most of the corpses in the morgue were
piled on top of each other in one room, or why several were laid
out naked in a neighbouring room, injuries exposed. There were
three rooms in total, with enough space to have laid the bodies
out singly and covered.
Meanwhile, on the road to the airport, was a "Kamaz" truck
that the separatists use, punctured with dozens of bullet holes
and grim signs of carnage in and around the wreckage.
Horrific images from such events have also appeared on
social media networks, deterring many residents in this
sprawling city of 1 million people from venturing out.
Schools did not close officially, but children either did
not come or were sent home early. Shops were shuttered and
restaurants locked.
In one school for 6 to 17-year-olds not far from the city
morgue, armed separatists entered and demanded mattresses.
Pupils were told to go home and the separatists ultimately
left empty-handed.
Later on Tuesday, rumours circulated that the authorities
had given separatists an ultimatum to get out of the city by
early afternoon, reflecting events of the previous day when
fighting began within an hour of such an ultimatum.
Kiev-allied authorities in Donetsk denied any ultimatums had
been issued, and though people stayed off the street, one
Western businessman travelling from the city back to Kiev said
there was no outflow of residents from the city by train.
"Everyone is hiding in their homes. We are hard-working
people, we are not used to seeing such things, and the people
are just afraid," said Gleb, an engineer in his early forties.
