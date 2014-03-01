MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's Foreign Ministry said
on Saturday that Moscow was "extremely concerned" about recent
developments in Ukraine's Crimea, which it said confirm the
desire of Kiev's politicians to destabilise the situation on the
peninsula.
"In Russia, we are extremely concerned about the recent
developments in Crimea," the foreign ministry said in a
statement.
The ministry said that there was an overnight attempt by
"unidentified gunmen sent from Kiev" to seize the offices of the
Crimea region's interior ministry.
"As a result of the treacherous provocation, there are
wounded," the ministry said in the statement.
"With decisive actions by self-defense groups, the attempt
to seize the interior ministry building was averted. This (the
seizure attempt) confirms the desire of prominent political
circles in Kiev to destabilise the peninsula," it said.
"We believe it is extremely irresponsible to further
pressure the already tense situation in the Crimea," the
ministry said.