MOSCOW Russia's Kremlin said on Thursday that allegations from Ukrainian authorities that Moscow was behind the murder of a fugitive Russian MP in Kiev were absurd, Russian news agencies reported.

"We believe that all the falsehoods that can already be heard about much-hyped Russian involvement are absurd," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)