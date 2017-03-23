KIEV The assailant who killed a former Russian lawmaker outside a hotel in Kiev on Thursday has died in hospital, police spokesman Artiom Shevchenko said by phone.

Former parliamentarian Denis Voronenkov was killed by an assailant who was armed with a pistol. The assailant was taken to hospital after being wounded by Voronenkov's bodyguard, police said.

The shooting was described by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as an act of Russian "state terrorism", an accusation that the Kremlin said was "absurd".

