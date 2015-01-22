DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Ukraine plans to cover up to 60 percent of this year's gas import needs with supplies from Europe, leaving its once-dominant supplier Russia delivering the rest, the head of the state energy firm told Reuters on Thursday.

Naftogas chief executive Andriy Kobolyev said that, over the next few years, supplies from Russia could drop to just a third of total Ukrainian imports as Ukraine takes advantage of the liberalised European gas markets and its ability to import more gas from the continent. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)