MOSCOW, June 13 Ukraine's state gas company said on Friday Kiev was ready to pay a compromise price of $326 per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian natural gas for an interim 18-month period to allow time to end a pricing dispute with Moscow.

Naftogaz chief executive Andriy Kobolev told reporters the price - higher than what Ukraine wants to pay and lower than what Russia is demanding - had been proposed by the European Union during talks which the EU is brokering.

Russia has threatened to cut off supplies to Ukraine if it fails to start paying off its debts by Monday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)