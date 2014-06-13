MOSCOW, June 13 Ukraine's state gas company said
on Friday Kiev was ready to pay a compromise price of $326 per
1,000 cubic metres of Russian natural gas for an interim
18-month period to allow time to end a pricing dispute with
Moscow.
Naftogaz chief executive Andriy Kobolev told reporters the
price - higher than what Ukraine wants to pay and lower than
what Russia is demanding - had been proposed by the European
Union during talks which the EU is brokering.
Russia has threatened to cut off supplies to Ukraine if it
fails to start paying off its debts by Monday.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)