By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 18 Ukraine aims to avoid using an
interim gas deal signed last month for as long as it can and
eventually end its reliance on Russian gas through better EU
connections, Naftogaz Chief Executive Andriy Kobolyev told
Reuters on Tuesday.
Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement, brokered by the
European Commission, at the end of October to cover gas supplies
over the winter months as a temporary solution to a
long-standing price dispute between Moscow and Kiev.
But Russian gas giant Gazprom has yet to resume
shipments to Kiev, which it suspended in June, and Ukraine has
yet to provide the pre-payment, which Moscow says is a condition
for restarting gas supplies.
Kobolyev did not specify levels but said Ukraine had
significant gas storage. According to EU storage data, it is
roughly half full.
How long that will last depends on the weather and other
variables, including falling industrial demand because of
conflict in eastern Ukraine and European Union progress on
reversing gas flows, Kobolyev said.
The interim gas accord was only an insurance policy.
"Signing this deal with the Russian Federation was necessary
to make sure that we are able to go through peak demand when we
have low temperatures," Kobolyev said. "As soon as we decide it
is time to pay for Russian gas, we will make an advance
payment."
Ukraine's annual gas demand tends to be around 50 billion
cubic metres (bcm), with half of consumption usually provided by
Russia. Moscow likely delivered 5-10 bcm between January and
June.
Ukraine's annual gas production is 25 bcm, though that
figure will be lower this year due to the loss of Crimea,
leaving Ukraine still needing 15-20 bcm from elsewhere.
While Russia is working on transit routes to bypass Ukraine,
the dream for Naftogaz is to get its gas via the EU through
technology to pump back gas from Russia or other sources, such
as Norway, priced at market levels.
The biggest potential is through Slovakia, which Kobolyev
said could eliminate the need for imports directly from Russia,
although Gazprom has challenged the legality of re-routing gas
it exports to the EU.
"We are trying to resolve this," said Kobolyev, in Brussels
for talks with EU officials. "We believe that will be the best
solution for everybody if there is such a huge loss of trust
between Ukraine and Russia."
Kobolyev took office in March with a brief to end
corruption.
"The oil and gas sector in Ukraine in terms of corruption is
probably the most difficult sector to deal with," he said.
The CEO said as part of the anti-corruption drive he was
working on "a 50 percent principle", aimed at replacing half the
company's staff with new people, including from international
companies. He gave no timeframe.
He also said Naftogaz was working on eliminating middlemen
to deal directly with suppliers.
(Additional reporting by Nina Chestney in London; Editing by
Dale Hudson)