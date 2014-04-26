UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
BRUSSELS, April 26 The European Union is poised to add new names to the list of Russian individuals subject to sanctions over the coming days, a European Commission source said on Saturday.
"The sanctions that will come on the European side in the next days will be the addition of new names to the list of individuals subject to asset freezes and a travel ban," the source said on condition of anonymity.
The European Union has already agreed on extra names, so adding more to the sanctions list can be agreed very quickly.
However, broader economic sanctions have not yet been decided on. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.