BRUSSELS The European Union on Tuesday released a list of 15 politicians and military leaders that will be subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

The European Union had already sanctioned 33 Russians and Ukrainians in protest at Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March.

The 15 new names are as follows:

* Dmitry Kozak, deputy prime minister responsible for overseeing the integration of the annexed Crimea into Russia.

* Oleg Belaventsev, the Russian president's representative in "the so-called Crimean Federal District", non-permanent member of the Russian Security Council, responsible for implementing constitutional prerogatives of the Russian president in Crimea.

* Oleg Savelyev, minister for Crimean Affairs responsible for the integration of Crimea into Russia.

* Sergei Menyailo, acting governor of the Ukrainian annexed city of Sevastopol.

* Olga Kovatidi, member of the Russian Federation Council from Crimea.

* Ludmila Shvetsova, deputy chairman of the State Duma - responsible for initiating legislation to integrate Crimea into Russia.

* Sergei Neverov, deputy chairman of the state Duma, responsible for law to integrate Crimea into Russia.

* Igor Sergun, director of GRU (Main Intelligence Directorate), deputy Chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces. He is responsible for GRU officers in Eastern Ukraine.

* Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, first deputy minister of defence, army general responsible for "massive deployment" of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine.

* German Prokopiv, active leader of the Lugansk Guard who took part in the seizure of the building of the Lugansk regional office of the Security Service, recorded a video address to President Vladimir Putin and Russia from the occupied building. Close links with the "Army of the South-East".

* Valeriy Bolotov, one of the leaders of the separatist group Army of the South-East, which occupied the building of the Security Service in the Lugansk region. Retired officer. Before seizing the building, he and others possessed arms apparently supplied by Russia and local criminal groups.

* Andriy Purgin, head of the "Donetsk Republic", active organiser of separatist actions, co-ordinator of actions of the "Russian tourists" in Donetsk. Co-founder of a "Civic Initiative of Donbass for the Eurasian Union".

* Denys Pushylin, one of the leaders of the Donetsk People's Republic. Participated in the seizure and occupation of the regional administration. Spokesman for the separatists.

* Tsyplakov Gennadevich, one of the leaders of "ideologically radical organisation", the People's Militia of Donbass. He took part in the seizure of state buildings in the Donetsk region.

* Igor Strelkov, identified as staff of the main intelligence directorate of the general staff of Russia's armed forces. He was involved in incidents in Sloviansk. He is an assistant on security issues to Sergey Aksionov, self- proclaimed prime-minister of Crimea.

