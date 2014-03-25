NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen gestures while speaking after receiving the Hillary Rodham Clinton Award for Advancing Women in Peace and Security at Georgetown University in Washington, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

BRUSSELS NATO is very concerned about a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders and has all plans in place to defend members of the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Tuesday.

"We are very much concerned about the Russian military build-up along the borders of Ukraine," Rasmussen told a news conference after talks with Montenegro Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic.

"All NATO allies can be assured of our determination to provide effective defence ... We have all plans in place to provide effective defence of our allies," he said, adding that the Western military alliance was discussing with Kiev how it could enhance its support for non-NATO member Ukraine.

