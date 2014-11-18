BRUSSELS NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday a military buildup was taking place both inside Ukraine and on the Russian side of the border and urged Moscow to pull back its troops.

Information from NATO and other sources pointed to "a military buildup...inside Ukraine. But we also see a military buildup on the Russian side of the border," he said.

"This is a serious military buildup and we call on Russia to pull back its troops and contribute to a peaceful agreement," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with European Union defence ministers in Brussels

