BRUSSELS NATO warned Russia on Wednesday that any attempt by Russian-backed separatists to take more of Ukraine's territory would be unacceptable.

A new wave of violence has taken hold of east Ukraine involving Russian-backed rebels and Kiev's forces.

NATO issued a statement saying member states had discussed the situation and stressed the need for all parties to show restraint. "Russia has a special responsibility to find a political solution. Any attempt by the Russian-backed separatists to take over more of Ukraine's territory would be unacceptable to the international community," NATO deputy spokeswoman Carmen Romero said in the statement.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)