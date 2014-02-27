BRUSSELS Feb 27 NATO Secretary-General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday that an armed group's seizure of
regional government headquarters and parliament in Ukraine's
Crimea was "dangerous and irresponsible."
"I am extremely concerned about the most recent developments
in Crimea. This morning's action by an armed group is dangerous
and irresponsible," Rasmussen told a NATO meeting also attended
Ukraine's acting defense minister.
"I urge Russia not to take any action that could escalate
tension or create misunderstanding."
