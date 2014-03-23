UPDATE 1-Western Canada oil pipeline leaks 200,000 liters -newspaper
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 23 NATO's top military commander said on Sunday that Russia had a large force on Ukraine's eastern border and said he was worried it could pose a threat to Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region.
"The (Russian) force that is at the Ukrainian border now to the east is very, very sizeable and very, very ready," NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, told an event held by the German Marshall Fund thinktank.
He said NATO was very concerned about the threat to Transdniestria. "There is absolutely sufficient (Russian) force postured on the eastern border of Ukraine to run to Transdniestria if the decision was made to do that and that is very worrisome."
"Russia is acting much more like an adversary than a partner," he said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 Oil Search Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in fourth quarter revenue, thanks to higher oil prices, and said it expected steady output in 2017.