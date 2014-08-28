* NATO says 20,000 Russian troops still close to border
By Adrian Croft
MONS, Belgium, Aug 28 Well over 1,000 Russian
troops are operating inside Ukraine, marking a significant
escalation of Moscow's military involvement in the country, NATO
said on Thursday.
The alliance released satellite images it said showed
Russian combat forces, armed with heavy weapons, engaged in
military operations inside Ukrainian territory.
"Over the past two weeks we have noted a significant
escalation in both the level and sophistication of Russia's
military interference in Ukraine," Dutch Brigadier-General Nico
Tak, head of NATO's crisis management centre, told reporters at
NATO's military headquarters near Mons, Belgium.
"We assess well over 1,000 Russian troops are now operating
inside Ukraine," he said, referring to Russia's actions as
"incursions" rather than an invasion. "They are supporting
separatists (and) fighting with them."
NATO estimates Russia also has around 20,000 troops close to
the Ukrainian border, Tak said.
"We have also detected large quantities of advanced weapons,
including air defence systems, artillery, tanks and armoured
personnel carriers being transferred to separatist forces in
eastern Ukraine," he said.
Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of bringing troops into
the southeast of the country in support of pro-Moscow separatist
rebels.
NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting with their
Ukrainian counterpart in Brussels on Friday at Kiev's request to
discuss the situation, a NATO official said. NATO ambassadors
will also meet separately on Friday.
SELF-PROPELLED ARTILLERY
One satellite picture released by NATO, taken on Aug. 21,
showed Russian military units moving in convoy with
self-propelled artillery in the area of Krasnodon, Ukraine,
inside territory controlled by Russian separatists.
A second image, taken on Aug. 23, showed Russian
self-propelled artillery units set up in firing positions near
Krasnodon, supported by logistical vehicles likely to have been
carrying extra ammunition and supplies, NATO said.
"This is highly sophisticated equipment which requires a
well-trained crew. It takes months to train crews like that.
It's extremely unlikely these sorts of units are manned by
separatists," Tak said.
Tak said the escalation of Russian military operations in
recent weeks was directly linked to the success of Ukrainian
government operations against pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine, including "the loss of territory by the separatists,
the loss of weapons and the loss of manpower."
Since Monday, Russia had carried out a new incursion near
Novoazovsk in south-eastern Ukraine, he said.
"This effectively creates a second front for the Ukrainian
forces. This is an extremely effective way to take pressure off
the separatists," he said.
The Russian move put Ukrainian armed forces in a dire
situation because from south-eastern Ukraine Russian forces
could either move to link up with Donetsk area or move further
west towards Crimea, which Russia annexed in March, he said.
"From a strategic perspective it is clear that Russia is not
willing to accept a defeat of the separatists. So it will most
likely do anything that it takes to prevent such a defeat," Tak
said.
"I suspect they (Russian forces) will do no more than
absolutely necessary at this point to show their hand," he said.
"The next thing we will see is Russia is going to try and
freeze this conflict. It is going to try and prolong the
conflict, making it difficult for Ukraine to sustain that
operation, making sure that they don't have to sell a defeat at
home and trying to broker some kind of deal with Kiev, something
that will allow them enduring influence in eastern Ukraine," he
said.
Asked about the likelihood of Russian troops creating a
"land bridge" from Russia to Crimea via Mariupol, Tak said: "It
is obviously something that we are watching quite closely."
Creating a land bridge to Crimea would require a lot more
Russian resources but it was not impossible, he said.
Tak said there was clear evidence that there had been
military contact between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Pictures of graves in northwestern Russia that had appeared
in the media suggested Russia had taken casualties, he said.
Despite NATO's concern over the situation in Ukraine, the
28-nation, U.S. dominated alliance has said repeatedly it has no
intention of intervening militarily in Ukraine, which is not a
NATO member.
It has reinforced the security of NATO allies in the region
and will discuss further steps at a summit in Wales next week.
