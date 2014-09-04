* Conflicts in Ukraine, Iraq dominate NATO summit
* Rasmussen sets toughest tone on Russia since Cold War
ended
* NATO says Moscow has thousands of combat troops in Ukraine
* Western leaders meet Poroshenko in show of support
By Adrian Croft and Guy Faulconbridge
NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 4 NATO demanded on Thursday
that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine as U.S. President
Barack Obama and his Western allies vowed to support Kiev and
buttress their own defences against Russia in the biggest
strategic shift since the Cold War.
NATO leaders made clear at a summit in Wales that their
military alliance would not use force to defend Ukraine, which
is not a member, but planned tougher economic sanctions to try
to change Russian behaviour in the former Soviet republic.
The two-day meeting was marked by the most serious east-west
standoff since the fall of the Berlin Wall 25 years ago and the
collapse of the Soviet bloc, as well as alarm at territorial
gains by Islamist insurgents in Iraq and Syria.
Western officials voiced deep caution about Kremlin talk of
an imminent ceasefire in a five-month-old armed revolt by
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, timed just as NATO
was meeting and the European Union was preparing new sanctions.
Previous such statements had proved to be "smokescreens for
continued destabilisation of Ukraine", NATO Secretary-General
Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters after the 28 leaders met
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
"We call on Russia to end its illegal and self-declared
annexation of Crimea," Rasmussen declared. "We call on Russia to
pull back its troops from Ukraine and stop the flow of arms,
fighters and funds to the separatists. We call on Russia to step
back from confrontation and take the path of peace."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the West was prepared
to lend weight to those demands with further sanctions but also
to talk to Moscow about a political solution.
Poroshenko, whose forces have suffered a string of setbacks
in the last week, told reporters he would order a ceasefire on
Friday if an agreement on a peace plan to end the war in eastern
Ukraine is signed at talks in the Belarus capital of Minsk.
"The only thing we need now for peace and stability is just
two main things: first, that Russia withdraw their troops, and
second, to close the border," the Ukrainian leader said, adding
he was cautiously optimistic about Friday's peace talks.
A NATO military officer said Moscow had "several thousand"
combat troops and hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles
operating in Ukraine. The Kremlin denies it has any forces
fighting alongside the rebels.
The White House said Obama and leaders of Germany, France,
Britain and Italy agreed on the sidelines of the summit that
Russia should face "increased costs" for its actions.
French President Francois Hollande said tougher EU
sanctions, due to be adopted on Friday, would depend on events
in the coming hours. Diplomats said there was little chance of
them being derailed, even if a ceasefire were signed.
The NATO leaders also discussed how to tackle Islamic State
militants who have captured swathes of Iraq and Syria, posing a
new security threat on the alliance's southeastern flank, and
how to stabilise Afghanistan when NATO's combat mission there
expires at the end of the year.
Poroshenko's forces were battling to cling to the key port
of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, which is vital to Ukrainian
steel exports. Explosions were heard close to the city, halfway
between Crimea and Russia.
The Ukrainian leader sought arms and training for his armed
forces from Western partners as well as political support
against Russian President Vladimir Putin. He hinted that several
NATO countries had agreed to provide lethal or non-lethal
military equipment but gave no details.
RUSSIA WARNS
Poroshenko avoided public talk of reviving Ukraine's bid to
join NATO which had reopened a rift among the allies. Obama said
in Estonia on Wednesday that the door to membership would remain
open to states that meet NATO standards and "can make meaningful
contributions to allied security", but France and Germany remain
opposed to admitting Kiev, fearing it would exacerbate tension
with Moscow and could suck them into a war.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov underlined Moscow's
opposition to Ukraine joining NATO, warning that attempts to end
the country's non-aligned status could harm security. He accused
the United States of supporting "the party of war" in Kiev.
After a week of defiant statements from Putin, Lavrov said
Russia was ready for practical steps to de-escalate the crisis
and urged Kiev and the rebels to heed ceasefire proposals put
forward by Moscow on Wednesday.
As more than a decade of inconclusive NATO-led combat
operations in Afghanistan draws to a close, marked by a solemn
ceremony at the summit on Thursday, the alliance is refocusing
in part on its core task of defending its territory.
Leaders will announce the creation of a "spearhead" rapid
reaction force on Friday, potentially involving some 4,000
troops, that could be sent to a hotspot in as little as two
days, officials say.
Eastern European NATO members, including Poland, wanted NATO
to station thousands of troops permanently on their territory to
deter any possible Russian attack.
But NATO members have spurned that idea, partly because of
the expense and partly because they do not want to break a 1997
agreement with Russia under which NATO committed not to base
significant combat forces in the east.
Instead, leaders will agree to pre-position equipment, fuel
and ammunition in eastern European countries with bases ready to
receive the NATO rapid reaction force if needed.
The Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the only
parts of the former Soviet Union to be admitted to NATO, fear
Moscow could meddle in their affairs with the same rationale it
applied in Ukraine - protecting Russians. All three have
significant Russian minorities.
So far, Western military support for Ukraine has been mostly
symbolic. NATO leaders approved a package of support for Kiev,
pledging trust funds worth some 15 million euros ($19.4 million)
to improve Ukrainian military capabilities in logistics, command
and control and cyber defence.
A dozen countries will join an exercise in Lviv, Ukraine,
later this month, co-hosted by Ukraine and the U.S. Army.
RUSSIA RELATIONSHIP
NATO suspended security cooperation with Russia in March
after the annexation of Crimea but the leaders stopped short of
severing frozen political ties in hopes of a future thaw.
France, which has faced fierce pressure from Washington and
other NATO allies to halt the sale of two helicopter carriers to
Russia, said on Wednesday it would not for now deliver the first
of the warships due to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Hollande
said the deal was not cancelled or suspended, but a ceasefire
and a political settlement were necessary for delivery.
What NATO leaders will agree to do to help Iraq combat
Islamic State militants is less clear. Rasmussen said the allies
would consider seriously any request from Iraq for assistance in
dealing with the growing insurgency by Sunni fighters.
The alliance as a whole is highly unlikely to follow the
U.S. lead in staging military strikes on Islamic State, NATO
diplomats say, though individual allies such as France and
Britain might do so. NATO could revive a mission to help train
the Iraqi armed forces that it halted in 2011, diplomats say.
(1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro)
