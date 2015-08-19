BRUSSELS Aug 19 NATO warned Russia on Wednesday
that any attempt by Russian-backed separatists to take more of
Ukraine's territory would be unacceptable.
A new wave of violence has taken hold of east Ukraine
involving Russian-backed rebels and Kiev's forces.
NATO issued a statement saying member states had discussed
the siutation and stressed the need for all parties to show
restraint. "Russia has a special responsibility to find a
political solution. Any attempt by the Russian-backed
separatists to take over more of Ukraine's territory would be
unacceptable to the international community," NATO deputy
spokeswoman Carmen Romero said in the statement.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)