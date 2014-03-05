Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
BRUSSELS, March 5 NATO announced a full review of its cooperation with Russia on Wednesday to try to pressure Moscow into backing down on Ukraine and said it would suspend planning for a joint mission linked to Syrian chemical weapons.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said alliance officials would no longer hold staff-level meetings with their Russian counterparts, while stepping up engagement with Ukraine's civilian and military leadership.
"We have also decided that no staff-level civilian or military meetings with Russia will take place for now," Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting between NATO and Russian officials in Brussels.
NATO has been in talks with Russia on a possible joint mission to protect a U.S. ship that will destroy Syria's deadliest chemical weapons. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Ediitng by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals
BOGOTA, April 27 South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti has halted all exploration work at its La Colosa project in central Tolima, Colombia, after voters backed a proposal to ban mining in the municipality, the company said on Thursday.