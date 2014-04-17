* NATO has said it will boost presence by air, land and sea
* Steps aimed at reassuring nervous east European allies
* NATO plans to triple number of fighters in the Baltics
BRUSSELS, April 17 NATO is sending part of its
naval rapid reaction force to the Baltic Sea as part of measures
to step up the defence of its eastern European allies in
response to the Ukraine crisis, the alliance said on Thursday.
A multinational group of five small ships - four
minesweepers and a support vessel - will be sent to the Baltic
Sea "for the foreseeable future", a spokesman for NATO's
Maritime Command said.
NATO has made clear it does not plan to get involved
militarily in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.
But it said on Wednesday it would send more ships, planes
and troops to eastern Europe to reassure allies worried by
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
The ships from Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium and Estonia
make up one of four NATO naval groups that the alliance has
available as an immediate reaction force.
The NATO "mine counter measures" group had been inactive
since January but was called back to duty last week by U.S. Air
Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO's top military commander.
"During this period of tension, we felt it appropriate to
deploy (the group) to the Baltic Sea as part of a broad package
of actions by NATO's maritime, air, and ground forces,"
Breedlove said in a statement.
The ships, now assembling in the German port of Kiel, will
visit Baltic ports and take part in a previously scheduled
exercise next month to hunt for mines and torpedoes from both
world wars.
NATO has already said it will triple its usual number of
fighter jets patrolling over the Baltics from next month as part
of steps to beef up its eastern European defences.
NATO is planning to boost its defences through a series of
temporary deployments of military forces and exercises but has
so far shied away from new permanent bases in the east as Poland
wanted.
Russia says deployment of significant NATO forces in eastern
Europe, close to Russia, would violate the 1997 Founding Act, a
cooperation agreement between Moscow and the alliance.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Hugh Lawson)