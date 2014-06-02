* Poland wants NATO forces on its soil, other allies
cautious
* NATO looks at how to respond to unorthodox Russian tactics
* NATO to draw up longer-term measures for September summit
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, June 3 NATO defence ministers will
consider on Tuesday what longer term steps the alliance needs to
take to bolster its eastern defences and improve its ability to
respond to the unorthodox tactics used by Russia in Ukraine.
In the three months since the Ukraine crisis erupted, the
U.S.-dominated alliance has sent fighter planes and ships and
stepped up military exercises to reassure eastern European
allies alarmed by Russia's actions, while making clear it has no
intention of intervening militarily in Ukraine.
At a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, defence ministers from
the 28 NATO members will look at longer term measures to
strengthen alliance defences in eastern Europe and consider how
to combat the tactics used by Russia in Ukraine, which one
senior military officer described as "half insurgency, half
deliberate destabilization."
"It is ... clear to the alliance that this is the most
severe challenge to stability in Europe since the end of the
Cold War," the U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Douglas Lute, told
reporters on Monday.
Poland has been calling loudly for NATO to permanently
station forces on its territory in response to Russia's actions,
a move that Moscow says would violate a 1997 agreement between
Russia and NATO.
NATO's top military commander, U.S. Air Force General Philip
Breedlove, said last month that NATO would have to consider
permanently stationing troops in eastern Europe.
But some NATO allies argue that permanent basing of large
numbers of troops in the east is too expensive, not a military
necessity and needlessly provocative to Moscow.
DETERRENCE
They argue that NATO can deter Russia by increasing its
ability to react quickly to a crisis. This could be done by
pre-positioning equipment in eastern Europe and being ready to
send reinforcements there quickly.
Such measures could form part of a "readiness action plan"
that NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen wants NATO
leaders to adopt at a summit in Wales in September.
The United States is also likely to drive home its case for
NATO to reverse a slide in defence spending since the start of
the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile, Russia has been sharply
increasing its military spending.
"We need to reverse the trend of the last six years on
defence spending," Lute said.
One part of NATO's plans is likely to be an agreement to
upgrade the readiness of a NATO headquarters in Poland, that of
the Multinational Corps Northeast set up by Poland, Germany and
Denmark in Szczecin.
The headquarters is likely to get more staff and equipment
so it could take charge of any reinforcement effort needed in
eastern Europe.
The unconventional tactics used by Russia, such as the use
of military exercises to cover an intervention in Ukraine's
Crimea region and support for pro-Moscow separatists in eastern
Ukraine, are also causing concern at NATO headquarters.
"The Russian armed forces have shown a ... capability which
is significant. They have shown that they are able to mobilize
on short notice a significant amount of forces, concentrate them
and deploy them at every point of their choosing along their
Western border ... These are extremely destabilising factors
from a military-strategic point of view," a senior NATO
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
NATO has suspended all practical cooperation with Russia in
response to Moscow's annexation of Crimea. NATO and Russian
ambassadors met on Monday for the first time since March but
their views on the Ukraine crisis remained far apart.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)