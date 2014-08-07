KIEV Aug 7 NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh
Rasmussen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk on
Thursday discussed possible Western alliance support for
Ukraine's defence capacity, a Kiev government statement said.
The two men discussed ways in which a proposed NATO trust
fund could be used to support Kiev's defence ability in areas
including command and control, communications and cyberdefence,
it said.
Provision of lethal aid to Ukraine by the U.S.-led military
alliance did not appear to have been discussed.
Rasmussen arrived in Kiev for talks with the Ukrainian
leadership after the Western alliance said Russia had amassed
20,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and warned Moscow
could be planning a ground invasion in support of pro-Russian
separatists.
