BRUSSELS Nov 7 NATO has seen an increase in
Russian troops and equipment along the Ukraine border and is
looking into reports of Russian tanks crossing the border into
eastern Ukraine, a NATO military officer said on Friday.
"We are aware of the reports of Russian troops and tanks
crossing the border between Ukraine and Russia and are looking
into these reports. We can confirm a recent increase in Russian
troops and equipment along the eastern border of Ukraine," the
officer said, on condition of anonymity.
"If this crossing into Ukraine is confirmed it would be
further evidence of Russia's aggression and direct involvement
in destabilizing Ukraine," he said, after the Kiev military said
a column of tanks, howitzer artillery systems and trucks had
crossed into eastern Ukraine from Russia.
