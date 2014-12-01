* NATO sees large transfers of Russian advanced weapons
* NATO foreign ministers set to criticise Russia
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg accused Russia on Monday of violating a ceasefire
agreement in eastern Ukraine by sending large deliveries of
advanced weapons to pro-Russian separatists.
Ukraine said on Sunday that a convoy of 106 vehicles had
entered its eastern territory from Russia without Kiev's
permission and accused Moscow of using humanitarian aid
shipments to send weapons and ammunition to separatist rebels.
"We see a significant military buildup in and around
Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "Large transfers
of Russian advanced weapons, equipment and military personnel to
violent separatists."
Moscow denies using humanitarian convoys to transport
weapons and rejects Western accusations that it is arming the
rebels and sending fighters to aid them. It accuses the West and
Kiev of pressing a campaign of indiscriminate violence in the
eastern territories of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Commenting on the convoy, Stoltenberg said the best way to
improve the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine was to
stop violations of the Minsk agreement, intended to halt the
conflict in eastern Ukraine, and to respect the ceasefire.
"We are seeing that the separatists and Russia (are) not
doing that. Russia is fuelling the conflict by providing ...
equipment and other kinds of support for the separatists and
thereby undermining and violating the ceasefire and also the
efforts to create a peaceful, negotiated solution," he said.
NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday to
discuss the situation in Ukraine and to review steps the
28-nation alliance has taken to boost its defences and to
reassure nervous eastern European allies following Moscow's
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March.
They will agree to continue the measures, which include
exercises and rotations of small numbers of troops to eastern
Europe, throughout 2015.