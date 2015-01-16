* Top NATO official says not the right time to re-engage
* EU's Juncker says he won't do "Russia-bashing"
* Juncker says EU, Russia must find points of common
interest
By Andrius Sytas and Ingrid Melander
VILNIUS/PARIS, Jan 16 A top NATO official said
on Friday it was the wrong time to talk about mending relations
with Russia, but EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker sounded more
conciliatory, saying the bloc must begin to engage with Moscow
again in areas of common interest.
The comments indicated diverging approaches by two key
Western organisations on how to deal with Russia 10 months after
it annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, provoking the worst
East-West crisis since the Cold War.
NATO's Deputy Secretary General, Alexander Vershbow, said
the situation in Ukraine appeared to be deteriorating and
Russians and pro-Russian separatists did not seem ready to fully
implement the Minsk ceasefire agreement.
Speaking to Reuters in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius,
Vershbow, an American, said the "general view among allies" was
that NATO should stand by its decision last year to suspend all
practical cooperation with Russia in protest at Moscow's seizure
of Crimea.
"We want to see full implementation of the Minsk agreement,
and that, I think, is the prerequisite of any forward steps with
Russia. Right now it's probably not the right time to even
speculate about such steps," he said.
Six Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in attacks by
separatists in the past 24 hours, the Kiev military said on
Friday, as fighting raged at the airport in the eastern city of
Donetsk.
European Commission President Juncker, however, was more
conciliatory towards Moscow in comments made at an event in
Paris, saying he did not take part in "Russia-bashing".
"Today it (Russia) is a strategic problem but I want it to
become a strategic partner again. We must find points of common
interest that we need to cultivate with Russia without having to
talk all the time about Crimea," he said.
"It won't work if we stay on the sole issue of Crimea,
however important it is, however unacceptable the violation of
international law by the Russians is, we must find something
else to talk about," he said.
The 28-nation EU, together with the United States, has
imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia over its annexation
of Crimea and support for rebels in eastern Ukraine.
U.S. President Barack Obama said after a meeting with
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday that the two had
agreed that sanctions on Russia should remain until Moscow stops
aggression in Ukraine.
EU foreign ministers are set on Monday to discuss a paper by
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini which tests their
readiness to re-engage with Russia in some policy areas if
Moscow fulfils a Ukraine truce accord.
The paper has raised concerns among more hawkish EU
countries. One EU diplomat said now was "not the time to be
enhancing the relationship" with Russia as that would send the
wrong message to President Vladimir Putin.
(Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Susan Fenton)