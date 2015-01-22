* NATO detects traces of sophisticated Russian weaponry
* NATO seeks to resume military contact with Russia
(Adds quotes)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Jan 22 NATO has detected signs of
heightened Russian involvement in fighting in parts of eastern
Ukraine, the alliance's top military commander said on Thursday.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove, NATO's supreme
allied commander Europe, said fighting in the pro-Russian
separatist uprising was now more intense in some places than it
was before September's Minsk ceasefire agreement.
Breedlove told a news conference after a meeting of NATO
defence chiefs that military leaders would try to re-establish
contact with their Russian counterparts, broken off amid
tensions over Ukraine.
Russia denies deploying troops in eastern Ukraine, where
more than 4,800 people have been killed since a pro-Russian
rebellion broke out soon after Moscow annexed Crimea in March.
It also rejects accusations it is supplying arms.
"The situation along the line of contact in Ukraine is not
good. The fighting has intensified to essentially pre-agreement
or pre-standdown levels and in some cases beyond," Breedlove
said.
Following that accord, NATO said Russia had pulled back
some of the troops it had inside Ukraine supporting pro-Russian
separatists; but in recent days, Ukraine has said there has
again been an increase of Russian forces in the country.
Breedlove said he could not confirm Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko's estimate of 9,000 Russian troops in eastern
Ukraine.
"What we do see is that the Russian-backed forces have
renewed capability now to bring pressure on the Ukrainian forces
and have in several places moved the line of contact to the west
and this is concerning," he said.
"We are beginning to see the (heat) signatures of air
defence systems and electronic warfare systems that have
accompanied past Russian troop movements into Ukraine," he said.
High-level military contact between Russia and NATO used to
take place regularly until Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
The last contact took place last May between Gen. Knud
Bartels, head of NATO's military committee, and General Valery
Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces.
"We are going to re-establish that (communication), we have
talked among several of us senior military leaders how we will
do that ... but yes, we are going to re-establish communication
with Valery (Gerasimov)," Breedlove said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Ralph Boulton)