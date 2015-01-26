* NATO, Ukrainian ambassadors meet in Brussels
* Stoltenberg urges Russia to stop destabilising Ukraine
* Dismisses Putin's allegations NATO legion fighting
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 NATO blamed Russian-backed
separatists on Monday for a sharp escalation of violence in
eastern Ukraine and called on Moscow to stop destabilising
Ukraine.
Alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg criticised
Russia's actions and supported Ukraine's independence after NATO
and Ukrainian ambassadors held an extraordinary meeting in
Brussels.
Kiev had asked for the meeting in response to a new rebel
offensive in eastern Ukraine.
"We condemn the sharp escalation of violence along the
ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine by Russia-backed separatists,"
Stoltenberg told a news conference after the meeting.
Stoltenberg dismissed as "nonsense" allegations by Russian
President Vladimir Putin that a NATO legion was fighting
alongside Ukraine government troops in the east of the country.
"There is no NATO legion. The foreign forces in Ukraine are
Russian," he said.
Despite repeated commitments to work for a peaceful
solution, Russia continued to provide the separatists with
support, training, forces and advanced equipment, including
rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks, armoured vehicles and
electronic warfare systems, he said.
"We call on Russia to stop its support for the separatists
immediately, to stop destabilising Ukraine and to respect its
international commitments," Stoltenberg said. Russia denies
being the driving force behind the rebellion.
NATO has made clear it has no plans to intervene militarily
in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, but it has stepped up
cooperation with Kiev, including help with modernising its armed
forces.
Diplomats said Ukraine was mainly looking for political
support from NATO at the meeting rather than any concrete aid.
Faced with the worsening situation on the ground, Ukraine
has asked some individual countries for additional military
assistance, Ukraine's Ambassador to NATO Ihor Dolhov said, but
he did not name them or say if any weapons were being supplied.
