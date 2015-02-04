* Ministers to flesh out reinforcement plans
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Feb 5 NATO defence ministers will on
Thursday strengthen the alliance's presence in eastern Europe by
setting up a network of small command centres that could rapidly
reinforce the region in the event of any threat from Russia.
Ministers will also decide on the make-up of a new rapid
reaction force and agree to expand a corps-level headquarters in
western Poland as part of a plan to bolster NATO's eastern flank
in response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea.
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Douglas Lute, said NATO flags
would fly over the Polish headquarters and the six command
centres in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and the three Baltic
states, where the alliance has had little presence until now.
"These will be the first seven NATO flags in eastern
Europe," he told a news conference.
The plan, which builds on decisions taken at NATO's summit
in Wales last September, falls short of the hopes of some
eastern European countries for NATO to set up large bases in the
region, but may still alarm Russia, which is deeply hostile to
NATO encroaching closer to its borders.
The ministers' meeting comes at a time of high tension
between the West and Russia over the Ukraine conflict, that has
raised the spectre of a return to Cold War-style confrontation.
NATO officials believe its small-scale measures comply with
the alliance's 1997 commitment not to permanently station
substantial combat forces in eastern Europe while providing
allies in the region with a visible assurance that the rest of
NATO would come to their aid if they were attacked.
Ministers are also set to discuss growing concerns within
NATO over Russia's nuclear strategy and indications that Russian
military planners may be lowering the threshold for using
nuclear weapons in any conflict, diplomats say.
Britain, France and Germany are expected to announce on
Thursday that they will be among the "framework nations" that
will take turns to lead the new fast reaction force that will be
set up over the next few years. Spain, Italy and Poland may also
take on a lead role.
The force is expected to have around 5,000 soldiers with
air, sea and special forces support. The United States will
support the force with strategic air lift and
intelligence-gathering aircraft.
Ministers are also likely to expand the small headquarters
set up by Germany, Poland and Denmark in the Polish city of
Szczecin. The corps headquarters will take charge of NATO
exercises in the area and will serve as a northeastern base if
NATO forces had to operate in the region, officials said.
The six command-and-control centres, which will have a staff
of only about 50 officers each, will be responsible for staging
exercises and for receiving the rapid reaction force if
deployed.
The United States is expected to contribute some officers to
each of the seven NATO centres, Lute said.
