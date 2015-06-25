* Breedlove says Russia has built up supplies
* NATO chief: would be unwise to declare truce dead
By Phil Stewart and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, June 25 Russian President Vladimir
Putin is not done in eastern Ukraine, NATO's top commander said
on Thursday, cautioning that Russia has been building up
supplies on its border with Ukraine and keeping its military
options open.
U.S. General Philip Breedlove, NATO's supreme allied
commander, said the border between Ukraine and Russia was "wide
open," allowing free movement of equipment and supplies.
Force levels on Russia's side of the border had not changed
much in recent months, Breedlove said, but U.S. military
officials had observed in Russia a "stocking of important
supplies, ammunition, etc, to levels that would support
operations".
Inside Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists are battling
Ukrainian forces, Breedlove said "we see a force that has been
trained, that is led by Russian leadership, ... and is ready to
do whatever mission is required of it in the Donbass (region)."
"I don't think Mr. Putin is done in eastern Ukraine,"
Breedlove told reporters, and Kiev, despite Moscow's hopes, was
still looking to the West for support.
A fragile ceasefire has been in force in eastern Ukraine
since February, but each side accuses the other of violations.
Kiev fears Russia could commit troops to a push to extend
control by separatist forces deeper into Ukrainian territory.
Russia denies having troops inside the country.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it would be
unwise to declare the ceasefire dead, despite violations,
because it remained the "the best possible foundation for a
peaceful solution.
"Without the Minsk agreements I am really afraid that the
situation can deteriorate even more," he told a news conference.
REASSURING NATO ALLIES
Russia's annexation of Crimea last year rattled NATO allies,
particularly in ex-Soviet Baltic states. With their Russian
minorities, they fear Moscow could stir unrest there. Moscow
denies any such intention.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced during a trip to
Estonia on Tuesday the United States would preposition tanks and
other weaponry in eastern and central Europe, the latest U.S.
effort to reassure nervous NATO allies.
It will also provide special operations forces and other
high-end military capabilities to a new NATO rapid response
force.
Ukraine is not a member of NATO and the U.S.-dominated
alliance has not intervened militarily in the conflict. The
United States so far has also declined to provide Kiev with
lethal weapons, fearing that would lead to a fast-escalating
proxy war with Russia.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak told a news
conference some alliance members might consider sending arms if
the ceasefire broke down completely. Lithuania has said it has
provided weapons to Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said NATO had also launched a scheme to share
air traffic information with Ukraine from regional traffic
control centres in Poland, Norway and Turkey. NATO officials
said the scheme was aimed at countering terrorism or hijackings.
Nearly 300 people died last year when Malaysia Airlines
flight MH17 crashed in rebel-held eastern Ukraine. The plane is
widely believed to have been shot down by a missile launched by
pro-Russian forces in Ukraine. Moscow denies involvement.
