NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 Polish President
Bronislaw Komorowski said on Friday his country greatly valued
the decision by NATO to create a 'spearhead' rapid reaction
force that will boost the alliance's presence in eastern Europe.
"We value very highly the fact that there is a progress in
increasing the level of NATO readiness to create ... (a
spearhead), including assigned forces that comprise around 5,000
troops for absolutely immediate reaction," Komorowski told a
news briefing at a NATO summit in south Wales.
