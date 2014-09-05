NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski said on Friday his country greatly valued the decision by NATO to create a 'spearhead' rapid reaction force that will boost the alliance's presence in eastern Europe.

"We value very highly the fact that there is a progress in increasing the level of NATO readiness to create ... (a spearhead), including assigned forces that comprise around 5,000 troops for absolutely immediate reaction," Komorowski told a news briefing at a NATO summit in south Wales. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)