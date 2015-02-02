* West must stay tough on Moscow, NATO's number two says
By Stine Jacobsen
OSLO, Feb 2 The West must be ready for a long
standoff with Russia over Ukraine and not quickly resume normal
ties as it did after the 2008 Georgian war, a top NATO official
said on Monday.
"Our strategy has to be one of patience and consistency.
Russia expects us to give up the sanctions and go back to
business as usual, without changing its own conduct," Deputy
Secretary General Alexander Vershbow said in a speech to the
Leangkollen foreign policy conference in Oslo.
"That is basically what we did after the war in Georgia in
2008. But this time around, having chosen our course, we must
stick to it," Vershbow, NATO's number two civilian official and
a former U.S. ambassador to Moscow, said.
Russia and Georgia fought a war in 2008 over the breakaway
regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
The war severely damaged relations between Moscow and the
West, but drew no direct sanctions, and the European Union and
NATO quickly went back to business as usual with Moscow.
Just three months after the Georgian war, the EU relaunched
talks with Russia on a partnership pact, and seven months after
the war NATO resumed formal ties with Moscow.
Vershbow said NATO did not seek confrontation with Russia
and was not looking for regime change.
"What we do want is for Moscow to change its behaviour ...
and to return to the spirit of cooperation ... This may be a
long time coming, and will call for strategic patience, but I
don't think we have any alternative," he said.
Following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
last March and what NATO says is the direct involvement of
Russian troops in supporting separatists fighting in eastern
Ukraine, the West's response has been tougher.
The EU and the United States have imposed economic sanctions
on Russia, and NATO has suspended all practical cooperation with
Moscow.
Vershbow said Russia has appeared determined to detach
itself from Europe since Vladimir Putin's return to the
presidency in 2012, to assert itself in its own neighbourhood,
and to seek to build alternative groupings to the West.
With frequent snap military exercises, like one currently
under way in the Kaliningrad region, Moscow seemed determined to
"surprise, shock and intimidate," he said.
