NEWPORT, Wales Sept 4 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said at a NATO summit in Wales on
Thursday he was moderately optimistic that the crisis in Ukraine
was heading towards a de-escalation.
"It would be good and it is urgently necessary for progress
to be made in these direct talks here," he told reporters.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and the main
pro-Russian rebel leader said they would both order ceasefires
on Friday, provided an agreement is signed on a new peace plan
to end the five month war in Ukraine's east.
