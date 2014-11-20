AMARI, Estonia Nov 20 NATO war planes have had
to scramble 400 times this year in response to an increase in
Russian air activity around Europe, a rise of 50 percent over
last year, the new secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on
Thursday.
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members have sought to
fill gaps in the alliance's land, air and sea defences since
Russia annexed Crimea and backed the secessionist movement in
the eastern part of Ukraine.
Speaking to U.S., German and Estonian troops at a newly
expanded and renovated air base in western Estonia, which once
housed a Soviet military installation, Stoltenberg said the
problem was not just where the Russians are flying but that they
are not turning on their transponders or communicating.
As such, the flights pose a risk to commercial air traffic,
he said.
"This pattern is risky and unjustified, so NATO remains
vigilant. We are here and we are ready to defend all our allies
against any threats," Stoltenberg said in a speech after meeting
Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas.
"It is a pattern which we have not seen for many years and
it is a pattern that reminds us of the way they conducted these
kind of military air activities back in the time of the Cold
War."
Most of the flights are close to NATO airspace, with "very
limited numbers of violations", he said.
NATO allies remain concerned that France could still decide
to sell an advanced military helicopter carrier to Russia,
Stoltenberg said, but noted it was not a decision that NATO had
any authority over.
"NATO does not possess or NATO doesn't sell military
equipment, that is something the nations are doing or not
doing," he said.
(Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)