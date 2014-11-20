(Updates with comment from senior NATO commander)
By David Mardiste and Jonathan Saul
AMARI, Estonia/LONDON Nov 20 NATO warplanes
have had to scramble 400 times this year in response to an
increase in Russian air activity around Europe not seen since
the Cold War, the alliance's chief said on Thursday.
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members have sought to
fill gaps in the alliance's land, air and sea defences since
Russia annexed Crimea and backed a secessionist movement in the
eastern part of Ukraine.
Speaking to U.S., German and Estonian troops at a newly
expanded and renovated air base in western Estonia, which once
housed a Soviet military installation, Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg said the problem was not just where the Russians are
flying but that they are not turning on their transponders or
communicating.
He said the flights - which have risen 50 percent over the
last year - posed a risk to commercial air traffic.
"This pattern is risky and unjustified, so NATO remains
vigilant. We are here and we are ready to defend all our allies
against any threats," Stoltenberg said in a speech after meeting
Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas.
"It is a pattern which we have not seen for many years and
it is a pattern that reminds us of the way they conducted these
kind of military air activities back in the time of the Cold
War."
Vice Admiral Peter Hudson, commander of NATO's Allied
Maritime Command, said Russia was using its military forces in a
"much more assertive manner", which included more Russian naval
activity in the Baltic region.
"From a NATO perspective, we are going about our legitimate
business in international waters working with our allies. They
are occasionally interfering, occasionally operating as a
nuisance," Hudson told Reuters in London.
"Safety has not been breached, but it is just a style of
behaviour which we have not seen for 25 years, since the end of
the Cold War," he said.
Stoltenberg said most of the Russian flights were close to
NATO air space, with "very limited numbers of violations".
NATO allies remain concerned that France could still decide
to sell an advanced military helicopter carrier to Russia,
Stoltenberg said, but added that this was not a decision that
NATO had any authority over.
